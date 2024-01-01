Bangladeshi takas to Mozambican meticals today

Convert BDT to MZN at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = MT0.5344 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
BDT to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MZN
1 BDT to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53610.5365
Low0.53110.5311
Average0.53360.5343
Change0.17%-0.27%
1 BDT to MZN stats

The performance of BDT to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5361 and a 30 day low of 0.5311. This means the 30 day average was 0.5336. The change for BDT to MZN was 0.17.

The performance of BDT to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5365 and a 90 day low of 0.5311. This means the 90 day average was 0.5343. The change for BDT to MZN was -0.27.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mozambican Metical
1 BDT0.53442 MZN
5 BDT2.67208 MZN
10 BDT5.34415 MZN
20 BDT10.68830 MZN
50 BDT26.72075 MZN
100 BDT53.44150 MZN
250 BDT133.60375 MZN
500 BDT267.20750 MZN
1000 BDT534.41500 MZN
2000 BDT1,068.83000 MZN
5000 BDT2,672.07500 MZN
10000 BDT5,344.15000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MZN1.87120 BDT
5 MZN9.35600 BDT
10 MZN18.71200 BDT
20 MZN37.42400 BDT
50 MZN93.56000 BDT
100 MZN187.12000 BDT
250 MZN467.80000 BDT
500 MZN935.60000 BDT
1000 MZN1,871.20000 BDT
2000 MZN3,742.40000 BDT
5000 MZN9,356.00000 BDT
10000 MZN18,712.00000 BDT