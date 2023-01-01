Bangladeshi takas to Mozambican meticals today

Convert BDT to MZN at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
576.84 mzn

1.00000 BDT = 0.57684 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92191.5430955.70860.80674483.24351.372357.2503
1 EUR1.084711.6737960.42710.8750590.29421.488597.8644
1 AUD0.648050.597446136.1020.52281153.9460.8893514.69856
1 PHP0.01795060.01654890.027699310.01448151.494270.02463440.130147

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mozambican Metical
1 BDT0.57684 MZN
5 BDT2.88420 MZN
10 BDT5.76840 MZN
20 BDT11.53680 MZN
50 BDT28.84200 MZN
100 BDT57.68400 MZN
250 BDT144.21000 MZN
500 BDT288.42000 MZN
1000 BDT576.84000 MZN
2000 BDT1153.68000 MZN
5000 BDT2884.20000 MZN
10000 BDT5768.40000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MZN1.73358 BDT
5 MZN8.66790 BDT
10 MZN17.33580 BDT
20 MZN34.67160 BDT
50 MZN86.67900 BDT
100 MZN173.35800 BDT
250 MZN433.39500 BDT
500 MZN866.79000 BDT
1000 MZN1733.58000 BDT
2000 MZN3467.16000 BDT
5000 MZN8667.90000 BDT
10000 MZN17335.80000 BDT