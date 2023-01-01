100 Mozambican meticals to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MZN to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 mzn
172.75 bdt

1.00000 MZN = 1.72751 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:40 UTC
MZN to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MZN1.72751 BDT
5 MZN8.63755 BDT
10 MZN17.27510 BDT
20 MZN34.55020 BDT
50 MZN86.37550 BDT
100 MZN172.75100 BDT
250 MZN431.87750 BDT
500 MZN863.75500 BDT
1000 MZN1727.51000 BDT
2000 MZN3455.02000 BDT
5000 MZN8637.55000 BDT
10000 MZN17275.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mozambican Metical
1 BDT0.57887 MZN
5 BDT2.89433 MZN
10 BDT5.78866 MZN
20 BDT11.57732 MZN
50 BDT28.94330 MZN
100 BDT57.88660 MZN
250 BDT144.71650 MZN
500 BDT289.43300 MZN
1000 BDT578.86600 MZN
2000 BDT1157.73200 MZN
5000 BDT2894.33000 MZN
10000 BDT5788.66000 MZN