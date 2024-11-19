Bangladeshi taka to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Mozambican meticals is currently 0.534 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.620% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0.535 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.531 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.518% decrease in value.