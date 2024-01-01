Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas today

Convert BDT to MOP at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = MOP$0.06708 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
Track the exchange rate

BDT to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MOP
1 BDT to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06710.0674
Low0.06700.0669
Average0.06700.0671
Change0.14%-0.43%
1 BDT to MOP stats

The performance of BDT to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0671 and a 30 day low of 0.0670. This means the 30 day average was 0.0670. The change for BDT to MOP was 0.14.

The performance of BDT to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0674 and a 90 day low of 0.0669. This means the 90 day average was 0.0671. The change for BDT to MOP was -0.43.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macanese Pataca
1 BDT0.06708 MOP
5 BDT0.33542 MOP
10 BDT0.67084 MOP
20 BDT1.34168 MOP
50 BDT3.35421 MOP
100 BDT6.70841 MOP
250 BDT16.77102 MOP
500 BDT33.54205 MOP
1000 BDT67.08410 MOP
2000 BDT134.16820 MOP
5000 BDT335.42050 MOP
10000 BDT670.84100 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MOP14.90670 BDT
5 MOP74.53350 BDT
10 MOP149.06700 BDT
20 MOP298.13400 BDT
50 MOP745.33500 BDT
100 MOP1,490.67000 BDT
250 MOP3,726.67500 BDT
500 MOP7,453.35000 BDT
1000 MOP14,906.70000 BDT
2000 MOP29,813.40000 BDT
5000 MOP74,533.50000 BDT
10000 MOP149,067.00000 BDT