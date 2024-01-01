Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas today

Convert BDT to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
73.50 mop

1.000 BDT = 0.07350 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:23
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macanese Pataca
1 BDT0.07350 MOP
5 BDT0.36750 MOP
10 BDT0.73500 MOP
20 BDT1.47001 MOP
50 BDT3.67502 MOP
100 BDT7.35004 MOP
250 BDT18.37510 MOP
500 BDT36.75020 MOP
1000 BDT73.50040 MOP
2000 BDT147.00080 MOP
5000 BDT367.50200 MOP
10000 BDT735.00400 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MOP13.60540 BDT
5 MOP68.02700 BDT
10 MOP136.05400 BDT
20 MOP272.10800 BDT
50 MOP680.27000 BDT
100 MOP1,360.54000 BDT
250 MOP3,401.35000 BDT
500 MOP6,802.70000 BDT
1000 MOP13,605.40000 BDT
2000 MOP27,210.80000 BDT
5000 MOP68,027.00000 BDT
10000 MOP136,054.00000 BDT