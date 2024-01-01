5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas

Convert BDT to MOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
342.03 mop

Tk1.000 BDT = MOP$0.06841 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06850.0689
Low0.06830.0683
Average0.06850.0686
Change-0.09%-0.78%
View full history

1 BDT to MOP stats

The performance of BDT to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0685 and a 30 day low of 0.0683. This means the 30 day average was 0.0685. The change for BDT to MOP was -0.09.

The performance of BDT to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0689 and a 90 day low of 0.0683. This means the 90 day average was 0.0686. The change for BDT to MOP was -0.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2630.78483.9471.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5220.85691.6581.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6220.51555.1530.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macanese Pataca
1 BDT0.06841 MOP
5 BDT0.34203 MOP
10 BDT0.68406 MOP
20 BDT1.36812 MOP
50 BDT3.42031 MOP
100 BDT6.84061 MOP
250 BDT17.10153 MOP
500 BDT34.20305 MOP
1000 BDT68.40610 MOP
2000 BDT136.81220 MOP
5000 BDT342.03050 MOP
10000 BDT684.06100 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MOP14.61860 BDT
5 MOP73.09300 BDT
10 MOP146.18600 BDT
20 MOP292.37200 BDT
50 MOP730.93000 BDT
100 MOP1,461.86000 BDT
250 MOP3,654.65000 BDT
500 MOP7,309.30000 BDT
1000 MOP14,618.60000 BDT
2000 MOP29,237.20000 BDT
5000 MOP73,093.00000 BDT
10000 MOP146,186.00000 BDT