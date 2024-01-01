Bangladeshi takas to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BDT to MRU at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = UM0.3328 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
BDT to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 BDT to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33360.3336
Low0.33110.3307
Average0.33260.3321
Change0.25%0.12%
1 BDT to MRU stats

The performance of BDT to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3336 and a 30 day low of 0.3311. This means the 30 day average was 0.3326. The change for BDT to MRU was 0.25.

The performance of BDT to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3336 and a 90 day low of 0.3307. This means the 90 day average was 0.3321. The change for BDT to MRU was 0.12.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BDT0.33276 MRU
5 BDT1.66381 MRU
10 BDT3.32762 MRU
20 BDT6.65524 MRU
50 BDT16.63810 MRU
100 BDT33.27620 MRU
250 BDT83.19050 MRU
500 BDT166.38100 MRU
1000 BDT332.76200 MRU
2000 BDT665.52400 MRU
5000 BDT1,663.81000 MRU
10000 BDT3,327.62000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MRU3.00516 BDT
5 MRU15.02580 BDT
10 MRU30.05160 BDT
20 MRU60.10320 BDT
50 MRU150.25800 BDT
100 MRU300.51600 BDT
250 MRU751.29000 BDT
500 MRU1,502.58000 BDT
1000 MRU3,005.16000 BDT
2000 MRU6,010.32000 BDT
5000 MRU15,025.80000 BDT
10000 MRU30,051.60000 BDT