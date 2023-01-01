5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MRU to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 mru
14.36 bdt

1.00000 MRU = 2.87109 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:17 UTC
MRU to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0464587.10341.434581.661430.9640518.8892
1GBP1.1536711.2073100.4921.655091.916811.1121921.7926
1USD0.95560.828295183.2371.37091.587680.921318.0507
1INR0.01148060.009951040.012013910.01646980.01907420.01106840.216859

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MRU2.87109 BDT
5 MRU14.35545 BDT
10 MRU28.71090 BDT
20 MRU57.42180 BDT
50 MRU143.55450 BDT
100 MRU287.10900 BDT
250 MRU717.77250 BDT
500 MRU1435.54500 BDT
1000 MRU2871.09000 BDT
2000 MRU5742.18000 BDT
5000 MRU14355.45000 BDT
10000 MRU28710.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BDT0.34830 MRU
5 BDT1.74150 MRU
10 BDT3.48299 MRU
20 BDT6.96598 MRU
50 BDT17.41495 MRU
100 BDT34.82990 MRU
250 BDT87.07475 MRU
500 BDT174.14950 MRU
1000 BDT348.29900 MRU
2000 BDT696.59800 MRU
5000 BDT1741.49500 MRU
10000 BDT3482.99000 MRU