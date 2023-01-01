Bangladeshi takas to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BDT to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
352.55 mru

1.00000 BDT = 0.35255 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BDT0.35255 MRU
5 BDT1.76273 MRU
10 BDT3.52546 MRU
20 BDT7.05092 MRU
50 BDT17.62730 MRU
100 BDT35.25460 MRU
250 BDT88.13650 MRU
500 BDT176.27300 MRU
1000 BDT352.54600 MRU
2000 BDT705.09200 MRU
5000 BDT1762.73000 MRU
10000 BDT3525.46000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MRU2.83651 BDT
5 MRU14.18255 BDT
10 MRU28.36510 BDT
20 MRU56.73020 BDT
50 MRU141.82550 BDT
100 MRU283.65100 BDT
250 MRU709.12750 BDT
500 MRU1418.25500 BDT
1000 MRU2836.51000 BDT
2000 MRU5673.02000 BDT
5000 MRU14182.55000 BDT
10000 MRU28365.10000 BDT