Bangladeshi takas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BDT to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
1,252.76 isk

1.000 BDT = 1.253 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Icelandic Króna
1 BDT1.25276 ISK
5 BDT6.26380 ISK
10 BDT12.52760 ISK
20 BDT25.05520 ISK
50 BDT62.63800 ISK
100 BDT125.27600 ISK
250 BDT313.19000 ISK
500 BDT626.38000 ISK
1000 BDT1,252.76000 ISK
2000 BDT2,505.52000 ISK
5000 BDT6,263.80000 ISK
10000 BDT12,527.60000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ISK0.79824 BDT
5 ISK3.99119 BDT
10 ISK7.98238 BDT
20 ISK15.96476 BDT
50 ISK39.91190 BDT
100 ISK79.82380 BDT
250 ISK199.55950 BDT
500 ISK399.11900 BDT
1000 ISK798.23800 BDT
2000 ISK1,596.47600 BDT
5000 ISK3,991.19000 BDT
10000 ISK7,982.38000 BDT