Bangladeshi takas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BDT to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
1276.30 isk

1.00000 BDT = 1.27630 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Icelandic Króna
1 BDT1.27630 ISK
5 BDT6.38150 ISK
10 BDT12.76300 ISK
20 BDT25.52600 ISK
50 BDT63.81500 ISK
100 BDT127.63000 ISK
250 BDT319.07500 ISK
500 BDT638.15000 ISK
1000 BDT1276.30000 ISK
2000 BDT2552.60000 ISK
5000 BDT6381.50000 ISK
10000 BDT12763.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ISK0.78352 BDT
5 ISK3.91758 BDT
10 ISK7.83516 BDT
20 ISK15.67032 BDT
50 ISK39.17580 BDT
100 ISK78.35160 BDT
250 ISK195.87900 BDT
500 ISK391.75800 BDT
1000 ISK783.51600 BDT
2000 ISK1567.03200 BDT
5000 ISK3917.58000 BDT
10000 ISK7835.16000 BDT