1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Icelandic krónas

Convert BDT to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
1247.66 isk

1.00000 BDT = 1.24766 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Icelandic Króna
1 BDT1.24766 ISK
5 BDT6.23830 ISK
10 BDT12.47660 ISK
20 BDT24.95320 ISK
50 BDT62.38300 ISK
100 BDT124.76600 ISK
250 BDT311.91500 ISK
500 BDT623.83000 ISK
1000 BDT1247.66000 ISK
2000 BDT2495.32000 ISK
5000 BDT6238.30000 ISK
10000 BDT12476.60000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ISK0.80150 BDT
5 ISK4.00749 BDT
10 ISK8.01498 BDT
20 ISK16.02996 BDT
50 ISK40.07490 BDT
100 ISK80.14980 BDT
250 ISK200.37450 BDT
500 ISK400.74900 BDT
1000 ISK801.49800 BDT
2000 ISK1602.99600 BDT
5000 ISK4007.49000 BDT
10000 ISK8014.98000 BDT