Bangladeshi taka to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Icelandic krónas is currently 1.178 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.271% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 1.181 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 1.170 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.414% decrease in value.