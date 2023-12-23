טאקה בנגלדשי to Icelandic krónas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the טאקה בנגלדשי to Icelandic krónas history summary. This is the טאקה בנגלדשי (BDT) to Icelandic krónas (ISK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BDT and ISK historical data from 23-12-2018 to 23-12-2023.
הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים.הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.
כיצד להמיר טאקה בנגלדשי לקרונה איסלנדית
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-BDT מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-ISK בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת BDT לISK וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.