Bangladeshi takas to Omani rials today

Convert BDT to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
3.512 omr

1.000 BDT = 0.003512 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1411.4741.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5191.7261.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Omani Rial
1 BDT0.00351 OMR
5 BDT0.01756 OMR
10 BDT0.03512 OMR
20 BDT0.07024 OMR
50 BDT0.17560 OMR
100 BDT0.35120 OMR
250 BDT0.87801 OMR
500 BDT1.75602 OMR
1000 BDT3.51204 OMR
2000 BDT7.02408 OMR
5000 BDT17.56020 OMR
10000 BDT35.12040 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 OMR284.73500 BDT
5 OMR1,423.67500 BDT
10 OMR2,847.35000 BDT
20 OMR5,694.70000 BDT
50 OMR14,236.75000 BDT
100 OMR28,473.50000 BDT
250 OMR71,183.75000 BDT
500 OMR142,367.50000 BDT
1000 OMR284,735.00000 BDT
2000 OMR569,470.00000 BDT
5000 OMR1,423,675.00000 BDT
10000 OMR2,847,350.00000 BDT