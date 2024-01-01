10 Bangladeshi takas to Omani rials

Convert BDT to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
0.033 omr

Tk1.000 BDT = ر.ع.0.003279 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
BDT to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00330.0033
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00330.0033
Change0.08%-0.56%
1 BDT to OMR stats

The performance of BDT to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0033 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0033. The change for BDT to OMR was 0.08.

The performance of BDT to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0033 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0033. The change for BDT to OMR was -0.56.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Omani Rial
1 BDT0.00328 OMR
5 BDT0.01640 OMR
10 BDT0.03279 OMR
20 BDT0.06558 OMR
50 BDT0.16395 OMR
100 BDT0.32790 OMR
250 BDT0.81975 OMR
500 BDT1.63951 OMR
1000 BDT3.27901 OMR
2000 BDT6.55802 OMR
5000 BDT16.39505 OMR
10000 BDT32.79010 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 OMR304.97000 BDT
5 OMR1,524.85000 BDT
10 OMR3,049.70000 BDT
20 OMR6,099.40000 BDT
50 OMR15,248.50000 BDT
100 OMR30,497.00000 BDT
250 OMR76,242.50000 BDT
500 OMR152,485.00000 BDT
1000 OMR304,970.00000 BDT
2000 OMR609,940.00000 BDT
5000 OMR1,524,850.00000 BDT
10000 OMR3,049,700.00000 BDT