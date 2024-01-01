Bangladeshi takas to Georgian laris today

Convert BDT to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
24.71 gel

1.000 BDT = 0.02471 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2310.78883.141.367.199
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9680.85490.1441.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.660.51454.2030.8874.694
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Georgian Lari
1 BDT0.02471 GEL
5 BDT0.12357 GEL
10 BDT0.24714 GEL
20 BDT0.49428 GEL
50 BDT1.23570 GEL
100 BDT2.47140 GEL
250 BDT6.17850 GEL
500 BDT12.35700 GEL
1000 BDT24.71400 GEL
2000 BDT49.42800 GEL
5000 BDT123.57000 GEL
10000 BDT247.14000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GEL40.46280 BDT
5 GEL202.31400 BDT
10 GEL404.62800 BDT
20 GEL809.25600 BDT
50 GEL2,023.14000 BDT
100 GEL4,046.28000 BDT
250 GEL10,115.70000 BDT
500 GEL20,231.40000 BDT
1000 GEL40,462.80000 BDT
2000 GEL80,925.60000 BDT
5000 GEL202,314.00000 BDT
10000 GEL404,628.00000 BDT