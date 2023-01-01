250 Georgian laris to Bangladeshi takas

Convert GEL to BDT at the real exchange rate

250 gel
10171.60 bdt

1.00000 GEL = 40.68640 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090490.86681.493411.661690.964418.7434
1 GBP1.1494311.2534104.451.716661.910091.1085121.5453
1 USD0.91710.79783183.33351.36961.523930.8844517.1895
1 INR0.01100510.009573940.01210.01643520.01828710.01061340.206274

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GEL40.68640 BDT
5 GEL203.43200 BDT
10 GEL406.86400 BDT
20 GEL813.72800 BDT
50 GEL2034.32000 BDT
100 GEL4068.64000 BDT
250 GEL10171.60000 BDT
500 GEL20343.20000 BDT
1000 GEL40686.40000 BDT
2000 GEL81372.80000 BDT
5000 GEL203432.00000 BDT
10000 GEL406864.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Georgian Lari
1 BDT0.02458 GEL
5 BDT0.12289 GEL
10 BDT0.24578 GEL
20 BDT0.49156 GEL
50 BDT1.22891 GEL
100 BDT2.45782 GEL
250 BDT6.14455 GEL
500 BDT12.28910 GEL
1000 BDT24.57820 GEL
2000 BDT49.15640 GEL
5000 BDT122.89100 GEL
10000 BDT245.78200 GEL