10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Georgian laris

Convert BDT to GEL at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
229.49 gel

Tk1.000 BDT = ₾0.02295 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
BDT to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02330.0245
Low0.02290.0229
Average0.02310.0236
Change-1.60%0.28%
1 BDT to GEL stats

The performance of BDT to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0233 and a 30 day low of 0.0229. This means the 30 day average was 0.0231. The change for BDT to GEL was -1.60.

The performance of BDT to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0245 and a 90 day low of 0.0229. This means the 90 day average was 0.0236. The change for BDT to GEL was 0.28.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Georgian Lari
1 BDT0.02295 GEL
5 BDT0.11475 GEL
10 BDT0.22949 GEL
20 BDT0.45899 GEL
50 BDT1.14747 GEL
100 BDT2.29494 GEL
250 BDT5.73735 GEL
500 BDT11.47470 GEL
1000 BDT22.94940 GEL
2000 BDT45.89880 GEL
5000 BDT114.74700 GEL
10000 BDT229.49400 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GEL43.57420 BDT
5 GEL217.87100 BDT
10 GEL435.74200 BDT
20 GEL871.48400 BDT
50 GEL2,178.71000 BDT
100 GEL4,357.42000 BDT
250 GEL10,893.55000 BDT
500 GEL21,787.10000 BDT
1000 GEL43,574.20000 BDT
2000 GEL87,148.40000 BDT
5000 GEL217,871.00000 BDT
10000 GEL435,742.00000 BDT