Bangladeshi takas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BDT to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
425.76 mur

1.000 BDT = 0.4258 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritian Rupee
1 BDT0.42576 MUR
5 BDT2.12879 MUR
10 BDT4.25758 MUR
20 BDT8.51516 MUR
50 BDT21.28790 MUR
100 BDT42.57580 MUR
250 BDT106.43950 MUR
500 BDT212.87900 MUR
1000 BDT425.75800 MUR
2000 BDT851.51600 MUR
5000 BDT2,128.79000 MUR
10000 BDT4,257.58000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MUR2.34875 BDT
5 MUR11.74375 BDT
10 MUR23.48750 BDT
20 MUR46.97500 BDT
50 MUR117.43750 BDT
100 MUR234.87500 BDT
250 MUR587.18750 BDT
500 MUR1,174.37500 BDT
1000 MUR2,348.75000 BDT
2000 MUR4,697.50000 BDT
5000 MUR11,743.75000 BDT
10000 MUR23,487.50000 BDT