Bangladeshi takas to Brunei dollars today

Convert BDT to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
12.26 bnd

1.000 BDT = 0.01226 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5531.7261.9471.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.1351.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brunei Dollar
1 BDT0.01226 BND
5 BDT0.06130 BND
10 BDT0.12261 BND
20 BDT0.24522 BND
50 BDT0.61304 BND
100 BDT1.22608 BND
250 BDT3.06520 BND
500 BDT6.13040 BND
1000 BDT12.26080 BND
2000 BDT24.52160 BND
5000 BDT61.30400 BND
10000 BDT122.60800 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BND81.56080 BDT
5 BND407.80400 BDT
10 BND815.60800 BDT
20 BND1,631.21600 BDT
50 BND4,078.04000 BDT
100 BND8,156.08000 BDT
250 BND20,390.20000 BDT
500 BND40,780.40000 BDT
1000 BND81,560.80000 BDT
2000 BND163,121.60000 BDT
5000 BND407,804.00000 BDT
10000 BND815,608.00000 BDT