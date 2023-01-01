Bangladeshi takas to Brunei dollars today

Convert BDT to BND at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
12.19 bnd

1.00000 BDT = 0.01219 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0843590.26731.488491.673380.964618.7292
1 GBP1.1426611.23905103.1451.700841.912111.1022121.4012
1 USD0.922250.80707183.24551.37271.543210.8895517.2723
1 INR0.01107820.009695060.012012710.01648980.01853810.01068590.207486

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brunei Dollar
1 BDT0.01219 BND
5 BDT0.06093 BND
10 BDT0.12187 BND
20 BDT0.24374 BND
50 BDT0.60935 BND
100 BDT1.21869 BND
250 BDT3.04673 BND
500 BDT6.09345 BND
1000 BDT12.18690 BND
2000 BDT24.37380 BND
5000 BDT60.93450 BND
10000 BDT121.86900 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BND82.05530 BDT
5 BND410.27650 BDT
10 BND820.55300 BDT
20 BND1641.10600 BDT
50 BND4102.76500 BDT
100 BND8205.53000 BDT
250 BND20513.82500 BDT
500 BND41027.65000 BDT
1000 BND82055.30000 BDT
2000 BND164110.60000 BDT
5000 BND410276.50000 BDT
10000 BND820553.00000 BDT