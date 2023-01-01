10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Brunei dollars

Convert BDT to BND at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
121.48 bnd

1.00000 BDT = 0.01215 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brunei Dollar
1 BDT0.01215 BND
5 BDT0.06074 BND
10 BDT0.12148 BND
20 BDT0.24297 BND
50 BDT0.60742 BND
100 BDT1.21483 BND
250 BDT3.03708 BND
500 BDT6.07415 BND
1000 BDT12.14830 BND
2000 BDT24.29660 BND
5000 BDT60.74150 BND
10000 BDT121.48300 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BND82.31600 BDT
5 BND411.58000 BDT
10 BND823.16000 BDT
20 BND1646.32000 BDT
50 BND4115.80000 BDT
100 BND8231.60000 BDT
250 BND20579.00000 BDT
500 BND41158.00000 BDT
1000 BND82316.00000 BDT
2000 BND164632.00000 BDT
5000 BND411580.00000 BDT
10000 BND823160.00000 BDT