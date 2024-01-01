5,000 Brunei dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BND to BDT at the real exchange rate

5,000 bnd
443,405.50 bdt

B$1.000 BND = Tk88.68 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.681188.6811
Low87.220086.2922
Average87.761987.1158
Change1.30%2.77%
View full history

1 BND to BDT stats

The performance of BND to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.6811 and a 30 day low of 87.2200. This means the 30 day average was 87.7619. The change for BND to BDT was 1.30.

The performance of BND to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.6811 and a 90 day low of 86.2922. This means the 90 day average was 87.1158. The change for BND to BDT was 2.77.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BND88.68110 BDT
5 BND443.40550 BDT
10 BND886.81100 BDT
20 BND1,773.62200 BDT
50 BND4,434.05500 BDT
100 BND8,868.11000 BDT
250 BND22,170.27500 BDT
500 BND44,340.55000 BDT
1000 BND88,681.10000 BDT
2000 BND177,362.20000 BDT
5000 BND443,405.50000 BDT
10000 BND886,811.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brunei Dollar
1 BDT0.01128 BND
5 BDT0.05638 BND
10 BDT0.11276 BND
20 BDT0.22553 BND
50 BDT0.56382 BND
100 BDT1.12764 BND
250 BDT2.81910 BND
500 BDT5.63820 BND
1000 BDT11.27640 BND
2000 BDT22.55280 BND
5000 BDT56.38200 BND
10000 BDT112.76400 BND