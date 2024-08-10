Brunei dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 88.681 today, reflecting a -0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.225% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 88.948 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 88.363 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.