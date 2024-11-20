Brunei dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 89.360 today, reflecting a 0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.129% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 89.562 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 88.773 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.