Bangladeshi takas to Cambodian riels today

Convert BDT to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
36,924.20 khr

1.000 BDT = 36.92 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cambodian Riel
1 BDT36.92420 KHR
5 BDT184.62100 KHR
10 BDT369.24200 KHR
20 BDT738.48400 KHR
50 BDT1,846.21000 KHR
100 BDT3,692.42000 KHR
250 BDT9,231.05000 KHR
500 BDT18,462.10000 KHR
1000 BDT36,924.20000 KHR
2000 BDT73,848.40000 KHR
5000 BDT184,621.00000 KHR
10000 BDT369,242.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KHR0.02708 BDT
5 KHR0.13541 BDT
10 KHR0.27083 BDT
20 KHR0.54165 BDT
50 KHR1.35413 BDT
100 KHR2.70825 BDT
250 KHR6.77063 BDT
500 KHR13.54125 BDT
1000 KHR27.08250 BDT
2000 KHR54.16500 BDT
5000 KHR135.41250 BDT
10000 KHR270.82500 BDT