5 Bangladeshi takas to Cambodian riels

Convert BDT to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
174.66 khr

Tk1.000 BDT = ៛34.93 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
BDT to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.013035.1387
Low34.931734.8077
Average34.976334.9747
Change-0.20%-0.03%
1 BDT to KHR stats

The performance of BDT to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.0130 and a 30 day low of 34.9317. This means the 30 day average was 34.9763. The change for BDT to KHR was -0.20.

The performance of BDT to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.1387 and a 90 day low of 34.8077. This means the 90 day average was 34.9747. The change for BDT to KHR was -0.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cambodian Riel
1 BDT34.93170 KHR
5 BDT174.65850 KHR
10 BDT349.31700 KHR
20 BDT698.63400 KHR
50 BDT1,746.58500 KHR
100 BDT3,493.17000 KHR
250 BDT8,732.92500 KHR
500 BDT17,465.85000 KHR
1000 BDT34,931.70000 KHR
2000 BDT69,863.40000 KHR
5000 BDT174,658.50000 KHR
10000 BDT349,317.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KHR0.02863 BDT
5 KHR0.14314 BDT
10 KHR0.28627 BDT
20 KHR0.57255 BDT
50 KHR1.43137 BDT
100 KHR2.86273 BDT
250 KHR7.15683 BDT
500 KHR14.31365 BDT
1000 KHR28.62730 BDT
2000 KHR57.25460 BDT
5000 KHR143.13650 BDT
10000 KHR286.27300 BDT