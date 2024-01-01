Bangladeshi takas to Colombian pesos today

Convert BDT to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
35,345.30 cop

1.000 BDT = 35.35 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2310.78883.1351.367.199
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9680.85490.1391.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.660.51454.20.8874.694
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4780.0240.128

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Colombian Peso
1 BDT35.34530 COP
5 BDT176.72650 COP
10 BDT353.45300 COP
20 BDT706.90600 COP
50 BDT1,767.26500 COP
100 BDT3,534.53000 COP
250 BDT8,836.32500 COP
500 BDT17,672.65000 COP
1000 BDT35,345.30000 COP
2000 BDT70,690.60000 COP
5000 BDT176,726.50000 COP
10000 BDT353,453.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 COP0.02829 BDT
5 COP0.14146 BDT
10 COP0.28292 BDT
20 COP0.56585 BDT
50 COP1.41462 BDT
100 COP2.82923 BDT
250 COP7.07308 BDT
500 COP14.14615 BDT
1000 COP28.29230 BDT
2000 COP56.58460 BDT
5000 COP141.46150 BDT
10000 COP282.92300 BDT