Bangladeshi taka to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Colombian pesos is currently 34.731 today, reflecting a -0.468% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -1.136% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 35.752 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 34.480 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.102% increase in value.