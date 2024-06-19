방글라데시 타카 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 35.401 today, reflecting a 1.964% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.715% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 35.505 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 34.133 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 1.232% increase in value.