Bangladeshi takas to Colombian pesos today

Convert BDT to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
36,483.20 cop

1.00000 BDT = 36.48320 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Colombian Peso
1 BDT36.48320 COP
5 BDT182.41600 COP
10 BDT364.83200 COP
20 BDT729.66400 COP
50 BDT1824.16000 COP
100 BDT3648.32000 COP
250 BDT9120.80000 COP
500 BDT18241.60000 COP
1000 BDT36483.20000 COP
2000 BDT72966.40000 COP
5000 BDT182416.00000 COP
10000 BDT364832.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 COP0.02741 BDT
5 COP0.13705 BDT
10 COP0.27410 BDT
20 COP0.54820 BDT
50 COP1.37050 BDT
100 COP2.74099 BDT
250 COP6.85248 BDT
500 COP13.70495 BDT
1000 COP27.40990 BDT
2000 COP54.81980 BDT
5000 COP137.04950 BDT
10000 COP274.09900 BDT