50 Bangladeshi takas to Colombian pesos

Convert BDT to COP at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
1832.20 cop

1.00000 BDT = 36.64400 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Colombian Peso
1 BDT36.64400 COP
5 BDT183.22000 COP
10 BDT366.44000 COP
20 BDT732.88000 COP
50 BDT1832.20000 COP
100 BDT3664.40000 COP
250 BDT9161.00000 COP
500 BDT18322.00000 COP
1000 BDT36644.00000 COP
2000 BDT73288.00000 COP
5000 BDT183220.00000 COP
10000 BDT366440.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 COP0.02729 BDT
5 COP0.13645 BDT
10 COP0.27290 BDT
20 COP0.54579 BDT
50 COP1.36448 BDT
100 COP2.72896 BDT
250 COP6.82240 BDT
500 COP13.64480 BDT
1000 COP27.28960 BDT
2000 COP54.57920 BDT
5000 COP136.44800 BDT
10000 COP272.89600 BDT