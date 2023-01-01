250 Colombian pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert COP to BDT at the real exchange rate

250 cop
6.90 bdt

1.00000 COP = 0.02760 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92911.35840.7969081.520451.3421555.474619.0007
1 EUR1.076311.462050.85781.636461.4445659.707320.4505
1 CAD0.736160.68397310.5866521.119290.98803740.838213.9876
1 GBP1.254851.165771.7045911.907941.684269.612323.843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 COP0.02760 BDT
5 COP0.13802 BDT
10 COP0.27603 BDT
20 COP0.55207 BDT
50 COP1.38017 BDT
100 COP2.76035 BDT
250 COP6.90088 BDT
500 COP13.80175 BDT
1000 COP27.60350 BDT
2000 COP55.20700 BDT
5000 COP138.01750 BDT
10000 COP276.03500 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Colombian Peso
1 BDT36.22730 COP
5 BDT181.13650 COP
10 BDT362.27300 COP
20 BDT724.54600 COP
50 BDT1811.36500 COP
100 BDT3622.73000 COP
250 BDT9056.82500 COP
500 BDT18113.65000 COP
1000 BDT36227.30000 COP
2000 BDT72454.60000 COP
5000 BDT181136.50000 COP
10000 BDT362273.00000 COP