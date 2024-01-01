Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 bdt
140.60 mvr

1.000 BDT = 0.1406 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BDT0.14060 MVR
5 BDT0.70301 MVR
10 BDT1.40601 MVR
20 BDT2.81202 MVR
50 BDT7.03005 MVR
100 BDT14.06010 MVR
250 BDT35.15025 MVR
500 BDT70.30050 MVR
1000 BDT140.60100 MVR
2000 BDT281.20200 MVR
5000 BDT703.00500 MVR
10000 BDT1,406.01000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MVR7.11232 BDT
5 MVR35.56160 BDT
10 MVR71.12320 BDT
20 MVR142.24640 BDT
50 MVR355.61600 BDT
100 MVR711.23200 BDT
250 MVR1,778.08000 BDT
500 MVR3,556.16000 BDT
1000 MVR7,112.32000 BDT
2000 MVR14,224.64000 BDT
5000 MVR35,561.60000 BDT
10000 MVR71,123.20000 BDT