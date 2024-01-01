2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BDT to MVR at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
259.21 mvr

Tk1.000 BDT = MVR0.1296 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
BDT to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13130.1321
Low0.12930.1293
Average0.12990.1304
Change0.01%-1.88%
1 BDT to MVR stats

The performance of BDT to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1313 and a 30 day low of 0.1293. This means the 30 day average was 0.1299. The change for BDT to MVR was 0.01.

The performance of BDT to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1321 and a 90 day low of 0.1293. This means the 90 day average was 0.1304. The change for BDT to MVR was -1.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2680.78483.9541.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5280.85691.6651.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6280.51555.1620.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BDT0.12960 MVR
5 BDT0.64802 MVR
10 BDT1.29604 MVR
20 BDT2.59208 MVR
50 BDT6.48020 MVR
100 BDT12.96040 MVR
250 BDT32.40100 MVR
500 BDT64.80200 MVR
1000 BDT129.60400 MVR
2000 BDT259.20800 MVR
5000 BDT648.02000 MVR
10000 BDT1,296.04000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MVR7.71579 BDT
5 MVR38.57895 BDT
10 MVR77.15790 BDT
20 MVR154.31580 BDT
50 MVR385.78950 BDT
100 MVR771.57900 BDT
250 MVR1,928.94750 BDT
500 MVR3,857.89500 BDT
1000 MVR7,715.79000 BDT
2000 MVR15,431.58000 BDT
5000 MVR38,578.95000 BDT
10000 MVR77,157.90000 BDT