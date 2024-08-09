Bangladeshi taka to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.130 today, reflecting a -1.299% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.073% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.131 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.129 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -1.188% decrease in value.