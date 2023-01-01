Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 bdt
139.59 mvr

1.00000 BDT = 0.13959 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BDT0.13959 MVR
5 BDT0.69797 MVR
10 BDT1.39594 MVR
20 BDT2.79188 MVR
50 BDT6.97970 MVR
100 BDT13.95940 MVR
250 BDT34.89850 MVR
500 BDT69.79700 MVR
1000 BDT139.59400 MVR
2000 BDT279.18800 MVR
5000 BDT697.97000 MVR
10000 BDT1395.94000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MVR7.16365 BDT
5 MVR35.81825 BDT
10 MVR71.63650 BDT
20 MVR143.27300 BDT
50 MVR358.18250 BDT
100 MVR716.36500 BDT
250 MVR1790.91250 BDT
500 MVR3581.82500 BDT
1000 MVR7163.65000 BDT
2000 MVR14327.30000 BDT
5000 MVR35818.25000 BDT
10000 MVR71636.50000 BDT