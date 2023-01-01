500 Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BDT to MVR at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
70.11 mvr

1.00000 BDT = 0.14023 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BDT0.14023 MVR
5 BDT0.70113 MVR
10 BDT1.40227 MVR
20 BDT2.80454 MVR
50 BDT7.01135 MVR
100 BDT14.02270 MVR
250 BDT35.05675 MVR
500 BDT70.11350 MVR
1000 BDT140.22700 MVR
2000 BDT280.45400 MVR
5000 BDT701.13500 MVR
10000 BDT1402.27000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MVR7.13131 BDT
5 MVR35.65655 BDT
10 MVR71.31310 BDT
20 MVR142.62620 BDT
50 MVR356.56550 BDT
100 MVR713.13100 BDT
250 MVR1782.82750 BDT
500 MVR3565.65500 BDT
1000 MVR7131.31000 BDT
2000 MVR14262.62000 BDT
5000 MVR35656.55000 BDT
10000 MVR71313.10000 BDT