Bangladeshi takas to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert BDT to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
63.14 bob

1.000 BDT = 0.06314 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5531.7261.9471.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.1351.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bolivian Boliviano
1 BDT0.06314 BOB
5 BDT0.31572 BOB
10 BDT0.63144 BOB
20 BDT1.26288 BOB
50 BDT3.15721 BOB
100 BDT6.31442 BOB
250 BDT15.78605 BOB
500 BDT31.57210 BOB
1000 BDT63.14420 BOB
2000 BDT126.28840 BOB
5000 BDT315.72100 BOB
10000 BDT631.44200 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BOB15.83680 BDT
5 BOB79.18400 BDT
10 BOB158.36800 BDT
20 BOB316.73600 BDT
50 BOB791.84000 BDT
100 BOB1,583.68000 BDT
250 BOB3,959.20000 BDT
500 BOB7,918.40000 BDT
1000 BOB15,836.80000 BDT
2000 BOB31,673.60000 BDT
5000 BOB79,184.00000 BDT
10000 BOB158,368.00000 BDT