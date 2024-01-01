500 Bangladeshi takas to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert BDT to BOB at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
29.41 bob

Tk1.000 BDT = Bs0.05883 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
BDT to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05900.0593
Low0.05860.0586
Average0.05880.0589
Change0.06%-0.83%
1 BDT to BOB stats

The performance of BDT to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0590 and a 30 day low of 0.0586. This means the 30 day average was 0.0588. The change for BDT to BOB was 0.06.

The performance of BDT to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0593 and a 90 day low of 0.0586. This means the 90 day average was 0.0589. The change for BDT to BOB was -0.83.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bolivian Boliviano
1 BDT0.05883 BOB
5 BDT0.29415 BOB
10 BDT0.58830 BOB
20 BDT1.17660 BOB
50 BDT2.94149 BOB
100 BDT5.88298 BOB
250 BDT14.70745 BOB
500 BDT29.41490 BOB
1000 BDT58.82980 BOB
2000 BDT117.65960 BOB
5000 BDT294.14900 BOB
10000 BDT588.29800 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BOB16.99820 BDT
5 BOB84.99100 BDT
10 BOB169.98200 BDT
20 BOB339.96400 BDT
50 BOB849.91000 BDT
100 BOB1,699.82000 BDT
250 BOB4,249.55000 BDT
500 BOB8,499.10000 BDT
1000 BOB16,998.20000 BDT
2000 BOB33,996.40000 BDT
5000 BOB84,991.00000 BDT
10000 BOB169,982.00000 BDT