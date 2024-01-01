Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen today

Convert BDT to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
1,383 jpy

1.000 BDT = 1.383 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Japanese Yen
1 BDT1.38329 JPY
5 BDT6.91645 JPY
10 BDT13.83290 JPY
20 BDT27.66580 JPY
50 BDT69.16450 JPY
100 BDT138.32900 JPY
250 BDT345.82250 JPY
500 BDT691.64500 JPY
1000 BDT1,383.29000 JPY
2000 BDT2,766.58000 JPY
5000 BDT6,916.45000 JPY
10000 BDT13,832.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bangladeshi Taka
100 JPY72.29150 BDT
1000 JPY722.91500 BDT
1500 JPY1,084.37250 BDT
2000 JPY1,445.83000 BDT
3000 JPY2,168.74500 BDT
5000 JPY3,614.57500 BDT
5400 JPY3,903.74100 BDT
10000 JPY7,229.15000 BDT
15000 JPY10,843.72500 BDT
20000 JPY14,458.30000 BDT
25000 JPY18,072.87500 BDT
30000 JPY21,687.45000 BDT