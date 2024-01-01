Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen today
Convert BDT to JPY at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bangladeshi Taka
|100 JPY
|72.29150 BDT
|1000 JPY
|722.91500 BDT
|1500 JPY
|1,084.37250 BDT
|2000 JPY
|1,445.83000 BDT
|3000 JPY
|2,168.74500 BDT
|5000 JPY
|3,614.57500 BDT
|5400 JPY
|3,903.74100 BDT
|10000 JPY
|7,229.15000 BDT
|15000 JPY
|10,843.72500 BDT
|20000 JPY
|14,458.30000 BDT
|25000 JPY
|18,072.87500 BDT
|30000 JPY
|21,687.45000 BDT