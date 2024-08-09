Bangladeshi taka to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Japanese yen is currently 1.249 today, reflecting a -0.312% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.162% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 1.258 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1.212 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.369% increase in value.