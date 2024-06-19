방글라데시 타카 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 일본 엔으로 is currently 1.344 today, reflecting a -0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.271% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.349 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 1.327 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.314% increase in value.