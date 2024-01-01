100 Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen

Convert BDT to JPY at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
125 jpy

Tk1.000 BDT = ¥1.249 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
BDT to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.37531.3760
Low1.23151.2315
Average1.30711.3338
Change-9.16%-6.39%
1 BDT to JPY stats

The performance of BDT to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3753 and a 30 day low of 1.2315. This means the 30 day average was 1.3071. The change for BDT to JPY was -9.16.

The performance of BDT to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3760 and a 90 day low of 1.2315. This means the 90 day average was 1.3338. The change for BDT to JPY was -6.39.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2660.78483.951.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5340.85691.6741.4997.828
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6440.51555.1850.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Japanese Yen
1 BDT1.24924 JPY
5 BDT6.24620 JPY
10 BDT12.49240 JPY
20 BDT24.98480 JPY
50 BDT62.46200 JPY
100 BDT124.92400 JPY
250 BDT312.31000 JPY
500 BDT624.62000 JPY
1000 BDT1,249.24000 JPY
2000 BDT2,498.48000 JPY
5000 BDT6,246.20000 JPY
10000 BDT12,492.40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bangladeshi Taka
100 JPY80.04840 BDT
1000 JPY800.48400 BDT
1500 JPY1,200.72600 BDT
2000 JPY1,600.96800 BDT
3000 JPY2,401.45200 BDT
5000 JPY4,002.42000 BDT
5400 JPY4,322.61360 BDT
10000 JPY8,004.84000 BDT
15000 JPY12,007.26000 BDT
20000 JPY16,009.68000 BDT
25000 JPY20,012.10000 BDT
30000 JPY24,014.52000 BDT