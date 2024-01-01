2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen
Convert BDT to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 BDT to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.3753
|1.3760
|Low
|1.2315
|1.2315
|Average
|1.3071
|1.3338
|Change
|-9.16%
|-6.39%
1 BDT to JPY stats
The performance of BDT to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3753 and a 30 day low of 1.2315. This means the 30 day average was 1.3071. The change for BDT to JPY was -9.16.
The performance of BDT to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3760 and a 90 day low of 1.2315. This means the 90 day average was 1.3338. The change for BDT to JPY was -6.39.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bangladeshi Taka
|100 JPY
|80.04840 BDT
|1000 JPY
|800.48400 BDT
|1500 JPY
|1,200.72600 BDT
|2000 JPY
|1,600.96800 BDT
|3000 JPY
|2,401.45200 BDT
|5000 JPY
|4,002.42000 BDT
|5400 JPY
|4,322.61360 BDT
|10000 JPY
|8,004.84000 BDT
|15000 JPY
|12,007.26000 BDT
|20000 JPY
|16,009.68000 BDT
|25000 JPY
|20,012.10000 BDT
|30000 JPY
|24,014.52000 BDT