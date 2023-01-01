Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen today

Convert BDT to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
1366 jpy

1.00000 BDT = 1.36591 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Japanese Yen
1 BDT1.36591 JPY
5 BDT6.82955 JPY
10 BDT13.65910 JPY
20 BDT27.31820 JPY
50 BDT68.29550 JPY
100 BDT136.59100 JPY
250 BDT341.47750 JPY
500 BDT682.95500 JPY
1000 BDT1365.91000 JPY
2000 BDT2731.82000 JPY
5000 BDT6829.55000 JPY
10000 BDT13659.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bangladeshi Taka
100 JPY73.21100 BDT
1000 JPY732.11000 BDT
1500 JPY1098.16500 BDT
2000 JPY1464.22000 BDT
3000 JPY2196.33000 BDT
5000 JPY3660.55000 BDT
5400 JPY3953.39400 BDT
10000 JPY7321.10000 BDT
15000 JPY10981.65000 BDT
20000 JPY14642.20000 BDT
25000 JPY18302.75000 BDT
30000 JPY21963.30000 BDT