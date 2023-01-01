10 Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen

Convert BDT to JPY at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
14 jpy

1.00000 BDT = 1.35551 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Japanese Yen
1 BDT1.35551 JPY
5 BDT6.77755 JPY
10 BDT13.55510 JPY
20 BDT27.11020 JPY
50 BDT67.77550 JPY
100 BDT135.55100 JPY
250 BDT338.87750 JPY
500 BDT677.75500 JPY
1000 BDT1355.51000 JPY
2000 BDT2711.02000 JPY
5000 BDT6777.55000 JPY
10000 BDT13555.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bangladeshi Taka
100 JPY73.77300 BDT
1000 JPY737.73000 BDT
1500 JPY1106.59500 BDT
2000 JPY1475.46000 BDT
3000 JPY2213.19000 BDT
5000 JPY3688.65000 BDT
5400 JPY3983.74200 BDT
10000 JPY7377.30000 BDT
15000 JPY11065.95000 BDT
20000 JPY14754.60000 BDT
25000 JPY18443.25000 BDT
30000 JPY22131.90000 BDT