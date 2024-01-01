Bangladeshi takas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert BDT to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
3.438 bhd

1.000 BDT = 0.003438 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bahraini Dinar
1 BDT0.00344 BHD
5 BDT0.01719 BHD
10 BDT0.03438 BHD
20 BDT0.06877 BHD
50 BDT0.17192 BHD
100 BDT0.34384 BHD
250 BDT0.85961 BHD
500 BDT1.71922 BHD
1000 BDT3.43843 BHD
2000 BDT6.87686 BHD
5000 BDT17.19215 BHD
10000 BDT34.38430 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BHD290.83000 BDT
5 BHD1,454.15000 BDT
10 BHD2,908.30000 BDT
20 BHD5,816.60000 BDT
50 BHD14,541.50000 BDT
100 BHD29,083.00000 BDT
250 BHD72,707.50000 BDT
500 BHD145,415.00000 BDT
1000 BHD290,830.00000 BDT
2000 BHD581,660.00000 BDT
5000 BHD1,454,150.00000 BDT
10000 BHD2,908,300.00000 BDT